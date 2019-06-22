Aguilera’s single leads Laguna to 4-3 win over Yucatan

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Eric Aguilera hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Algodoneros Union Laguna to a 4-3 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Saturday. The Algodoneros snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

The single by Aguilera capped a three-run inning and gave the Algodoneros a 4-3 lead after Francisco Ferreiro hit a two-run double earlier in the inning.

Alejandro Martinez (1-0) got the win in relief while Ronald Belisario (1-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Jonathan Jones homered and singled for the Leones. Alex Liddi reached base four times.