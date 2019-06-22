Giambrone, Zagunis lead Iowa to 6-1 win over Round Rock

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Trent Giambrone hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Mark Zagunis hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Iowa Cubs beat the Round Rock Express 6-1 on Saturday.

The home run by Giambrone capped a five-run inning and gave the Cubs a 5-1 lead after Zagunis hit a two-run home run earlier in the inning.

Craig Brooks (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Round Rock starter Ryan Hartman (5-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.