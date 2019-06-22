Sports
Roller scores winning run in 11th, Great Lakes beats Fort Wayne 2-1 in walk-off finish
MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Chris Roller scored the winning run on a wild pitch with one out in the 11th inning, as the Great Lakes Loons beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 2-1 on Saturday.
Roller scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on an out.
The TinCaps tied the game 1-1 in the top of the ninth when Juan Fernandez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Tucupita Marcano.
Reliever Brett de Geus (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out five over two scoreless innings. Henry Henry (7-2) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run while walking two in the Midwest League game.
Great Lakes improved to 7-3 against Fort Wayne this season.
Comments