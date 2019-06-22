Barrera’s homer leads Midland to 3-1 win over Arkansas

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Luis Barrera hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 3-1 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday.

The home run by Barrera, part of a three-run inning, gave the RockHounds a 1-0 lead before Tyler Ramirez hit a two-run double later in the inning.

The Travelers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Evan White scored on a wild pitch.

Midland starter Kyle Friedrichs (2-3) picked up the win after scattering eight hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Darren McCaughan (6-4) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and eight hits over six innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Travelers failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.