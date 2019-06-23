Mendoza’s double leads Great Falls to 8-6 win over Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Harvin Mendoza hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Great Falls Voyagers to an 8-6 win over the Missoula Osprey on Saturday.

The double by Mendoza came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the Voyagers a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Great Falls scored on four more plays, including a two-run double by Lency Delgado.

Missoula cut the deficit to 8-6 behind two hits and three RBI from Liover Peguero.

Rigo Fernandez (1-0) got the win in relief while Landon Whitson (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

The four extra-base hits for Great Falls included a season-high four doubles.

Spencer Brickhouse doubled and singled twice for the Osprey. Peguero homered and singled, driving in three runs.