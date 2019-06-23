Ortiz hits grand slam, leads Aguascalientes over Campeche

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Eliezer Ortiz hit a grand slam in the ninth inning, leading the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to a 9-6 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Rieleros and a three-game winning streak for the Piratas.

The grand slam by Ortiz gave the Rieleros a 9-6 lead and capped a six-run inning for Aguascalientes. Earlier in the inning, Marc Flores hit an RBI single and Saul Soto scored on an error.

Anthony Carter (7-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Miguel Mejia (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Piratas, Carlos Mendivil was a triple short of the cycle, driving in three runs.