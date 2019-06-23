Pertuz, Taylor lift AZL Cubs 1 over AZL Angels 10-2

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Fabian Pertuz was a home run short of the cycle, scoring three runs as the AZL Cubs 1 topped the AZL Angels 10-2 on Sunday.

Zac Taylor homered twice with four RBIs and two runs for AZL Cubs 1.

AZL Cubs 1 scored in six different innings in the victory, including the sixth, when Pertuz scored on a wild pitch and Richard Nunez scored on an error.

Emilio Ferrebus (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Angels starter Stiward Aquino (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.