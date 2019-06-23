Rivas’ double leads Stockton to 10-2 win over San Jose

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Alfonso Rivas hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the Stockton Ports to a 10-2 win over the San Jose Giants on Saturday.

Nick Allen scored on the play to give the Ports a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a double by Rivas.

Stockton later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run fifth, when Allen hit a two-run single to help finish off the blowout.

Will Gilbert (3-0) got the win in relief while San Jose starter Jose Marte (0-2) took the loss in the California League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Stockton improved to 12-5 against San Jose this season.