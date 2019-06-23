White Sox to take on Rangers on the road

Chicago White Sox (36-38, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (41-36, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ivan Nova (3-5, 6.01 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Rangers: Adrian Sampson (5-4, 4.40 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Either Chicago or Texas will take home a series victory with a win.

The Rangers are 27-15 in home games. Texas' team on-base percentage of .331 is eighth in the MLB. Shin-Soo Choo leads the lineup with an OBP of .386.

The White Sox are 16-21 in road games. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .311 this season, led by James McCann with a mark of .382. The Rangers won the last meeting 6-5. Lance Lynn earned his ninth victory and Nomar Mazara went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Texas. Evan Marshall registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mazara leads the Rangers with 44 RBIs and is batting .272. Rougned Odor is 5-for-33 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 83 hits and is batting .320. Leury Garcia is 11-for-38 with four doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by eight runs

White Sox: 5-5, .262 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 10-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (oblique), Ronald Guzman: day-to-day (lower body), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).