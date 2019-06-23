Oliva, Glendinning and Suiter lead Altoona in win

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Jared Oliva, Robbie Glendinning and Jerrick Suiter each had three hits, as the Altoona Curve beat the Hartford Yard Goats 6-1 on Sunday.

Oliva doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs.

Trailing 1-0, the Curve took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Oliva hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Glendinning en route to the two-run lead.

The Curve later added single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to secure the victory.

Altoona left-hander Sean Brady (3-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Jack Wynkoop (5-8) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up six runs and 15 hits over eight innings.