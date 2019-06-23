Bowlan, Dye and Ratliff shut out Frederick, Wilmington wins 5-0

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Jonathan Bowlan, Josh Dye and Tad Ratliff combined for a shutout as the Wilmington Blue Rocks beat the Frederick Keys 5-0 on Sunday.

Bowlan (1-0) went six scoreless innings, allowing five hits while striking out nine and walking one to get the win. David Lebron (2-2) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

Wilmington scored four runs in the third, including a two-run home run by MJ Melendez. The Blue Rocks scored again in the fourth inning, when Brewer Hicklen scored on a wild pitch.

Hicklen singled twice, scoring two runs in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Keys were blanked for the 10th time this season, while the Blue Rocks' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

Wilmington improved to 8-4 against Frederick this season.