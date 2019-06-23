Casteel leads Mississippi over Biloxi 5-3

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Ryan Casteel hit a pair of two-run home runs as the Mississippi Braves topped the Biloxi Shuckers 5-3 on Sunday.

Mississippi started the scoring in the first inning when Casteel hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 5-1, the Shuckers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Dillon Thomas hit a two-run double.

Mississippi left-hander Kyle Muller (5-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Trey Supak (8-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over six innings.

Thomas doubled and singled, driving in two runs for the Shuckers.

Despite the loss, Biloxi is 6-3 against Mississippi this season.