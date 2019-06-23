Godoy hits grand slam, leads Springfield over Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Jose Godoy hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 12-5 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Cardinals and a three-game winning streak for the Hooks.

The grand slam by Godoy came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 9-2 lead. Later in the inning, Justin Toerner scored on a wild pitch.

Toerner homered and singled, scoring three runs while driving in two for Springfield.

Roel Ramirez (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Corpus Christi starter Yohan Ramirez (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.