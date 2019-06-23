Boscan, Hernandez carry Quintana Roo to 3-1 win over Saltillo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Brian Hernandez singled three times, and Wilfredo Boscan allowed just three hits over 8 1/3 innings as the Tigres de Quintana Roo defeated the Saraperos de Saltillo 3-1 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Tigres and a six-game winning streak for the Saraperos.

Boscan (3-2) allowed one run while striking out five and walking two to get the win.

After five scoreless innings, Quintana Roo got on the board in the bottom of the sixth when Reynaldo Rodriguez hit a solo home run.

After Quintana Roo added two runs in the seventh, the Saraperos cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Manny Rodriguez hit an RBI single, driving in Chris Valencia.

Felix Doubront (2-5) went seven innings, allowing three runs and eight hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out three and walked one.