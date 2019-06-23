Lachance hits grand slam, leads Missoula over Great Falls

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Kevin Lachance hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Missoula Osprey to a 7-4 win over the Great Falls Voyagers on Sunday.

The grand slam by Lachance capped a five-run inning and gave the Osprey a 7-4 lead after Spencer Brickhouse hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Osprey cut the deficit to 4-2 when Brickhouse drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring David Sanchez in the fifth.

Pedro Zorrilla (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jack Maynard (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Lency Delgado doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs for the Voyagers.