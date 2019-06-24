Head of African women’s soccer wants action against Cameroon

Cameron players react after a VAR decision that ruled out Cameroon's Ajara Nchout's goal for offside during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Cameroon at the Stade du Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, France, Sunday, June 23, 2019. AP Photo

The head of women's soccer in Africa wants Cameroon to face punishment for the conduct of players in the Women's World Cup loss to England.

The Cameroon team rebelled against VAR decisions in a 3-0 loss to England in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Isha Johansen, who sits on the Confederation of African Football executive committee and is president of the women's soccer body, says she is "proud of our African female teams" in the tournament.

But Johansen believes the game "reflected badly not only on African women's football but African football on the whole. It is an issue which will be addressed and dealt with at the appropriate levels of governance."

According to the official from Sierra Leone, CAF should take action even if FIFA doesn't pursue a case against the Cameroon team.