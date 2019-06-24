Linares leads DSL Mets1 over DSL Phillies Red 7-3

, (AP) -- Franklin Linares had two hits and scored two runs as the DSL Mets1 topped the DSL Phillies Red 7-3 on Monday.

Up 1-0 in the third, DSL Mets1 added to its lead when Bradly Encarnacion scored on an error and Federico Polanco scored on a wild pitch and Luis Castillo scored on a double.

The DSL Mets1 added to their lead in the fourth when Polanco hit a three-run double.

Alvaro Figueroa (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL Phillies Red starter Neyker Ibarra (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.