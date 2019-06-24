Mercado has 5 hits, leads DSL Brewers to 16-2 win over DSL Tigers1

, (AP) -- Reidy Mercado, Sebastian Burciaga, Eduarqui Fernandez and Branlyn Jaraba recorded three hits each, as DSL Brewers beat the DSL Tigers1 16-2 on Monday. With the victory, the DSL Brewers swept the short two-game series.

Mercado singled five times. Burciaga doubled and singled twice, scoring four runs.

Down 1-0 in the third, DSL Tigers1 tied the game when Carlos Medrano scored on a wild pitch.

After DSL Brewers added two runs, the DSL Brewers extended their lead in the fifth inning when Erys Bautista hit a three-run home run.

DSL Brewers later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run seventh, when Fernandez hit a two-run double to help finish off the blowout.

DSL Brewers right-hander Brailin Rodriguez (2-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jose Peraza (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over 3 1/3 innings.