Beltre, Calderon and Melendez combine for no-hitter as DSL Astros beats DSL Athletics 10-2

, (AP) -- Reimy Beltre, Carlos Calderon and Jaime Melendez combined to pitch a no-hitter, leading the DSL Astros to a 10-2 victory over the DSL Athletics on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the DSL Astros and a three-game winning streak for the DSL Athletics.

Calderon (1-0) went four scoreless innings, striking out four and walking one to pick up the win.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, DSL Athletics grabbed the lead when Cristopher Cruz hit a sacrifice fly and Otoniel Vallejo scored on a groundout.

After DSL Astros added two runs in the third, the DSL Astros extended their lead in the fifth inning when Sebastian Grullon and Andres Monzon scored on a single, and Carlos Hurtado scored on a wild pitch and Yohander Martinez hit an RBI single.

The DSL Astros later scored three runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Stiven Montilla (0-2) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

Martinez singled three times, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win. Hurtado singled twice, also stealing a base.

DSL Astros improved to 3-1 against DSL Athletics this season.