Leonardo’s homer leads DSL Tigers2 to 5-3 win over DSL Giants

, (AP) -- Iverson Leonardo hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the DSL Tigers2 to a 5-3 win over the DSL Giants on Monday. The DSL Tigers2 swept the short two-game series with the win.

The home run by Leonardo gave the DSL Tigers2 a 5-3 lead and capped a four-run inning for DSL Tigers2. Earlier in the inning, DSL Tigers2 tied the game when Danuerys De La Cruz hit an RBI single.

DSL Giants went up 3-0 early when Diego Verbel scored on a groundout in the second inning. DSL Tigers2 answered in the fourth inning when Leonardo hit an RBI triple, driving in De La Cruz.

Juan Vazquez (2-1) got the win with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Aaron Peniche (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Tigers2 improved to 3-1 against DSL Giants this season.