Sanchez’s single leads DSL Royals2 to 5-3 win over DSL Colorado

, (AP) -- Javier Sanchez hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Royals2 to a 5-3 win over the DSL Colorado on Monday.

Jaswel De Los Santos scored on the play to give the DSL Royals2 a 4-3 lead after he reached base with a single and stole second.

The DSL Royals2 tacked on another run in the eighth when Edgar Martinez hit an RBI double, driving in Olivber Moreno.

Martinez doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for DSL Royals2.

Yonathan Matos (1-2) got the win in relief while Yeferson Pantoja (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Pedro Mota doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the DSL Colorado.