Rojas, Bielak lead Round Rock over Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Joshua Rojas hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, and Brandon Bielak struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Round Rock Express beat the Iowa Cubs 6-4 on Monday.

The grand slam by Rojas scored Kyle Tucker, Drew Ferguson, and Nick Tanielu to break a scoreless tie.

After Round Rock added a run in the eighth on a single by Rojas, the Cubs cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Dixon Machado hit an RBI single and Mark Zagunis hit a two-run single.

The Express tacked on another run in the ninth when Ferguson hit an RBI single, driving in Taylor Jones.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Iowa saw its comeback attempt come up short after Robel Garcia hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Round Rock lead to 6-4.

Bielak (1-3) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing one hit.

Trevor Clifton (2-7) went six innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out four and walked five.