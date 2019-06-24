Sports
Rojas, Bielak lead Round Rock over Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Joshua Rojas hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, and Brandon Bielak struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Round Rock Express beat the Iowa Cubs 6-4 on Monday.
The grand slam by Rojas scored Kyle Tucker, Drew Ferguson, and Nick Tanielu to break a scoreless tie.
After Round Rock added a run in the eighth on a single by Rojas, the Cubs cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Dixon Machado hit an RBI single and Mark Zagunis hit a two-run single.
The Express tacked on another run in the ninth when Ferguson hit an RBI single, driving in Taylor Jones.
Iowa saw its comeback attempt come up short after Robel Garcia hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Round Rock lead to 6-4.
Bielak (1-3) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing one hit.
Trevor Clifton (2-7) went six innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out four and walked five.
