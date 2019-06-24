Senger’s double leads Columbia to 8-6 win over Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Hayden Senger hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, leading the Columbia Fireflies to an 8-6 win over the Lexington Legends on Monday.

The double by Senger gave the Fireflies an 8-6 lead and capped a six-run inning for Columbia. Earlier in the inning, Columbia tied the game when Wagner Lagrange hit a sacrifice fly.

Bryce Hutchinson (3-5) got the win in relief while Ted Cillis (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Jose Caraballo homered and doubled, driving home two runs for the Legends.

Despite the loss, Lexington is 10-3 against Columbia this season.