Crim’s double leads Spokane to 3-2 win over Boise

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Blaine Crim hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning to give the Spokane Indians a 3-2 win over the Boise Hawks on Monday. With the victory, the Indians swept the four-game series.

Luis Asuncion scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to third on a double by Crim.

The double by Crim scored Asuncion to give the Indians a 3-2 lead.

Asuncion scored on a wild pitch in the second inning to give the Indians a 1-0 lead. The Hawks came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when Aaron Schunk hit a solo home run and Bryant Quijada hit an RBI single.

Spokane tied the game 2-2 in the fourth when Jonah McReynolds hit an RBI single, bringing home Crim.

Crim doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.

Sam Hellinger (2-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Keven Pimentel (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

For the Hawks, Schunk homered and singled.