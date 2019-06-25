Ward, Pena lead the way for Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Taylor Ward homered and singled three times, scoring four runs and driving in three as the Salt Lake Bees beat the Fresno Grizzlies 14-9 on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Bees and a three-game winning streak for the Grizzlies.

Roberto Pena homered and doubled with three runs for Salt Lake.

Fresno took a 9-8 lead in the fourth after Carter Kieboom hit a two-run home run.

After tying the game in the fourth, the Bees took the lead for good in the sixth inning when Ward hit a solo home run.

Taylor Cole (3-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Henderson Alvarez (1-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

In the losing effort, Fresno got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Kieboom homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.