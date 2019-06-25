Martinez has 3 hits, leads Hillsboro to 13-4 win over Vancouver

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Ricky Martinez, Steven Leyton, Kristian Robinson and Jorge Barrosa recorded three hits each, as Hillsboro beat the Vancouver Canadians 13-4 on Monday.

Martinez doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs. Leyton doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple.

Hillsboro got on the board first in the third inning when Robinson and Barrosa hit RBI singles.

The Hops punctuated the blowout with seven runs in the sixth and four in the seventh. In the sixth, Leyton and Daniel Wasinger hit RBI singles, while Andy Yerzy and Robinson hit RBI singles in the seventh.

Hillsboro starter Luis Frias (1-1) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Juan Diaz (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game after allowing two runs and four hits over three innings.