Czinege’s double leads Lancaster to 8-7 win over Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Todd Czinege hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to an 8-7 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Monday.

The double by Czinege gave the JetHawks an 8-7 lead and capped a six-run inning for Lancaster. Earlier in the inning, Lancaster tied the game when Casey Golden hit an RBI triple.

Moises Ceja (4-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Ben Morrison (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Lancaster improved to 8-4 against Inland Empire this season.