Scheiner leads Modesto to 11-2 win over San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Jake Scheiner homered and had three hits, driving in three as the Modesto Nuts topped the San Jose Giants 11-2 on Monday.

Modesto had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the second inning and five in the eighth.

In the second, Connor Kopach hit a two-run double, while Scheiner hit a two-run single in the eighth.

Modesto right-hander Logan Gilbert (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Casey Meisner (1-1) took the loss in the California League game after giving up five runs and five hits over two innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Giants, Jett Manning reached base three times.