Lampard allowed to hold talks on Chelsea coach job

Derby says it will allow Frank Lampard to hold talks with Chelsea about returning to coach the Premier League club.

Lampard led Derby to the promotion playoff final in his first season as coach but his team lost to Aston Villa.

Derby says "with pre-season fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions."

The Chelsea job has been vacant since Maurizio Sarri left for Juventus this month.

The last former Chelsea player to take over as coach was Roberto di Matteo, who won the Champions League and FA Cup in 2012 but was fired after only eight months in charge.

This story has been corrected to show that Derby lost in the playoff final, not was promoted.