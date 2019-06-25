Guthrie’s homer leads Clearwater to 5-3 win over Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Dalton Guthrie hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Clearwater Threshers to a 5-3 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday.

The home run by Guthrie capped a four-run inning and gave the Threshers a 5-1 lead after Ben Aklinski hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Lakeland cut the deficit to two after Brock Deatherage scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning and Dylan Rosa hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Clearwater right-hander Alejandro Requena (6-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jesus Rodriguez (2-10) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up five runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.