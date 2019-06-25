Puello, Gil lift DSL Phillies White over DSL Cardinals Red 3-0

, (AP) -- Reiberth Gil doubled and singled twice, and Israel Puello didn't allow a hit in five innings as the DSL Phillies White defeated the DSL Cardinals Red 3-0 on Tuesday.

Puello (1-0) struck out eight and walked one to get the win.

DSL Phillies White scored its runs on an RBI single and a two-run double by Raymond Mora.

Edgar Manzo (0-1) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

The DSL Cardinals Red were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the DSL Phillies White's staff recorded their second shutout of the year.