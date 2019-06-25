Balego’s homer leads Myrtle Beach to 4-3 win over Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Cam Balego hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 4-3 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday. The Pelicans snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory.

The home run by Balego scored Luke Reynolds and was the game's last scoring play.

In the bottom of the first, Winston-Salem took the lead on a home run by Steele Walker that scored Tyler Frost and Mitch Roman. Myrtle Beach answered in the fourth inning when Reynolds hit a two-run home run.

Myrtle Beach starter Paul Richan (7-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Kade McClure (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing four runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.