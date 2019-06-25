Yari leads Daytona to 9-3 win over Tampa

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Bruce Yari hit a two-run home run and had three hits as the Daytona Tortugas beat the Tampa Tarpons 9-3 on Tuesday.

Up 1-0 in the third, Daytona added to its lead when Yari scored on a forceout and Jose Garcia hit a three-run home run.

The Tortugas later added a run in the fifth and three in the eighth. In the fifth, Jonathan India scored on a wild pitch, while Yari hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Daytona right-hander Mac Sceroler (4-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Trevor Stephan (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and four hits over three innings.

Oswaldo Cabrera doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs for the Tarpons.

With the win, Daytona improved to 5-2 against Tampa this season.