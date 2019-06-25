Mahan’s triple leads Jacksonville to 5-3 win over Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Riley Mahan hit a bases-clearing triple in the fifth inning, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 5-3 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday.

The triple by Mahan came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 4-1 lead. Later in the inning, Mahan scored on a groundout.

Montgomery cut the deficit to two after Miles Mastrobuoni hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and Tristan Gray hit an RBI double in the ninth.

Starter Jorge Guzman (4-7) got the win while Josh Fleming (5-4) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.