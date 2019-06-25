Sammons, Diaz lift Pensacola over Biloxi 8-3

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Lewin Diaz homered and had two hits, driving in four, and Bryan Sammons threw five scoreless innings as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos topped the Biloxi Shuckers 8-3 on Tuesday.

Sammons (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing two hits.

Up 1-0 in the second, Pensacola extended its lead when Jimmy Kerrigan hit a solo home run and Diaz hit a three-run triple.

Following the big inning, the Shuckers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Dillon Thomas hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Patrick Leonard.

Cameron Roegner (1-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out five and walked three.