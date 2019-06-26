Apodaca’s single leads Saltillo to 6-5 win over Tabasco

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Juan Apodaca hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to a 6-5 win over the Olmecas de Tabasco on Tuesday.

Dariel Alvarez scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

Mario Meza (4-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Mario Jimenez (2-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Alan Espinoza doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Olmecas.