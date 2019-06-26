Daza’s homer leads Albuquerque to 9-7 win over Tacoma

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Yonathan Daza hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 9-7 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday.

The home run by Daza gave the Isotopes a 5-3 lead and capped a five-run inning for Albuquerque. Earlier in the inning, Drew Weeks hit an RBI single and Roberto Ramos scored on a forceout.

The Isotopes later added a run in the third and three in the fifth. In the third, Weeks hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Brian Mundell, while Mundell and Weeks hit RBI doubles in the fifth.

Tacoma saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jose Lobaton hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to help cut the Albuquerque lead to 9-7.

Albuquerque starter Jeff Hoffman (4-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over five innings. Opposing starter Tyler Cloyd (1-7) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and nine hits over five innings.

For the Rainiers, Lobaton homered and singled, scoring two runs.