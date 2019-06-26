Washington scores winning run in 12th, Lake Elsinore beats Rancho Cuca. 4-3 in walk-off finish

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Jalen Washington scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 12th inning, as the Lake Elsinore Storm topped the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 4-3 on Tuesday.

Washington scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

After Rancho Cuca. crossed the plate for three runs in the second inning, Lake Elsinore tied the game 3-3 when Olivier Basabe hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Allen Cordoba in the fifth inning.

Lake Elsinore starter Caleb Boushley went six innings, allowing three runs and four hits while striking out 11. Seth Blair (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Max Gamboa (4-3) took the loss in the California League game.

Luis Campusano homered and singled in the win.

Jeren Kendall homered and tripled, driving home three runs for the Quakes.

Despite the loss, Rancho Cuca. is 12-5 against Lake Elsinore this season.