Duzenack’s homer leads Visalia to 6-4 win over Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Camden Duzenack hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 6-4 win over the Stockton Ports on Tuesday.

The home run by Duzenack gave the Rawhide a 4-3 lead.

The Rawhide later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Luis Alejandro Basabe hit an RBI single and Jancarlos Cintron scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Stockton saw its comeback attempt come up short after Robert Mullen hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Visalia lead to 6-4.

Cole Bartlett (5-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Pat Krall (2-3) took the loss in the California League game.

Mullen homered and singled for the Ports.