Darvish scheduled to start for Chicago against Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (47-33, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (43-36, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Dallas Keuchel (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Cubs: Yu Darvish (2-3, 4.75 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Cubs are 28-15 in home games. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .330, good for third in the National League. Willson Contreras leads the team with a mark of .385.

The Braves are 23-16 on the road. Atlanta has slugged .460, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a .593 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 21 home runs. The Braves won the last meeting 3-2. Max Fried earned his ninth victory and Ozzie Albies went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Mike Montgomery took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 89 hits and is batting .287. Contreras is 10-for-26 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Freeman leads the Braves with 21 home runs and is batting .311. Josh Donaldson is 15-for-40 with three doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves: 6-4, .273 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kyle Hendricks: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: 10-day IL (shoulder), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist).

Braves Injuries: Mike Soroka: day-to-day (arm), Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).