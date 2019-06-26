IOC to change process of Olympic bid races, host elections

International Olympic Committee, IOC, President Thomas Bach from Germany, left, speaks with Australian IOC member John Coates, right, during the 134th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Jean-Christophe Bott

The IOC is changing how and when it picks Olympic hosts, and will approach candidates who can be from multiple cities or countries.

Stung by losing recent public votes in Europe and Canada, the International Olympic Committee says possible bidders could need to win a referendum before entering a race.

Veteran IOC member John Coates says "we cannot, I suggest, continue to be damaged as we have in the past."

Coates led a panel proposing reforms already tested in the 2026 Winter Games bid won by Milan-Cortina.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The IOC wants bidders to avoid costly construction projects, instead using existing and temporary venues and infrastructure.

New Olympic panels will have "permanent ongoing dialogue" with cities, pro-actively approach possible hosts, and recommend candidates for elections.

A new, flexible timetable replaces the rule of picking hosts seven years in advance.