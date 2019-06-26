Feliz leads DSL Red Sox1 over DSL Athletics 6-4

, (AP) -- Albert Feliz homered and had three hits, driving in three as the DSL Red Sox1 beat the DSL Athletics 6-4 on Wednesday. With the victory, the DSL Red Sox1 swept the short two-game series.

Trailing 3-2 in the fifth, DSL Athletics tied it up when Jose Escorche scored on a wild pitch.

The DSL Red Sox1 grabbed the lead in the sixth inning when Feliz hit a solo home run.

The DSL Red Sox1 later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Feliz hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Eduardo Vaughan to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

DSL Athletics saw its comeback attempt come up short after Escorche hit an RBI single, scoring Cristopher Cruz in the ninth inning to cut the DSL Red Sox1 lead to 6-4.

Claudio Ochoa (1-1) got the win in relief while Roger Rodriguez (2-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Red Sox1 improved to 3-1 against DSL Athletics this season.