Sheets, Banks lead Birmingham over Mobile

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Gavin Sheets hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, and Tanner Banks allowed just three hits over six innings as the Birmingham Barons defeated the Mobile BayBears 5-3 on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Sheets scored Alfredo Gonzalez, Nick Madrigal, and Luis Gonzalez to give the Barons a 5-2 lead.

In the top of the eighth, Mobile cut into the lead on a single by Jhoan Urena that scored Jahmai Jones.

Banks struck out three and walked two while allowing two runs.

Hunter Schryver (2-1) got the win in relief while Brett Hanewich (0-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.