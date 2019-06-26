Munguia leads Augusta over Asheville 6-1

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Ismael Munguia had three hits and scored two runs as the Augusta GreenJackets defeated the Asheville Tourists 6-1 on Wednesday. The GreenJackets swept the three-game series with the win.

Augusta took the lead in the first when Jacob Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly and Zander Clarke hit a two-run double.

The Tourists cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Kyle Datres hit a solo home run.

JJ Santa Cruz (3-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Asheville starter Colten Schmidt (2-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Augusta improved to 7-3 against Asheville this season.