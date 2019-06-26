Jarvis leads Wisconsin to 4-0 win over Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Justin Jarvis allowed just three hits over 6 2/3 innings, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers over the Cedar Rapids Kernels in a 4-0 win on Wednesday.

Jarvis (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two.

In the top of the third, Wisconsin took the lead on a solo home run by Leugim Castillo. The Timber Rattlers then added a run in the sixth and two in the ninth. In the sixth, Brice Turang scored on a wild pitch before he homered to score Jesus Lujano in the ninth.

Austin Schulfer (5-4) went six innings, allowing two runs and three hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Midwest League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

The Kernels were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Timber Rattlers' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.