Camarena, Amburgey lift Scranton/WB over Buffalo 10-1
MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Trey Amburgey homered twice and had three hits, and Daniel Camarena struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons 10-1 on Wednesday. With the loss, the Bisons snapped a seven-game winning streak.
Camarena (2-3) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing one run and three hits.
Trailing 3-0 in the third, Buffalo cut into the lead when Bo Bichette hit an RBI double, bringing home Roemon Fields.
Scranton/WB answered in the bottom of the inning when Amburgey hit a three-run home run.
The RailRiders later added a run in the fifth and three in the sixth to punctuate the blowout.
Ryan Feierabend (4-3) went five innings, allowing seven runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out two and walked one.
Bichette doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the Bisons.
