Linares, Rodriguez lift Quintana Roo over Durango 7-2

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Yordanys Linares homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Tigres de Quintana Roo defeated the Generales de Durango 7-2 on Wednesday.

Reynaldo Rodriguez homered and doubled with two runs for Quintana Roo.

Quintana Roo started the scoring in the first inning when Francisco Cordoba hit a two-run home run.

The Generales cut into the deficit in the second inning when Carlos Munoz hit an RBI single, scoring Daniel Mayora.

The Tigres later added two runs in the fourth and fifth innings and one in the ninth to secure the victory.

Quintana Roo right-hander Marco Quevedo (2-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Carlos Teller (4-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.

For the Generales, Santiago Gonzalez homered and singled.