Leon’s homer leads Tijuana to 6-5 win over Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Maxwell Leon hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to a 6-5 win over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Wednesday.

The home run by Leon scored Luis Alfonso Cruz and was the game's last scoring play.

Jesus Pirela (3-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Dusten Knight (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Diablos Rojos, Daniel Jimenez doubled and singled twice. Jesus Fabela doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.