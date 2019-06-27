Golden’s homer leads Lancaster to 8-7 win over Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Casey Golden hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to an 8-7 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Wednesday.

The home run by Golden scored Ryan Vilade and was the game's last scoring play.

Austin Moore (5-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Connor Higgins (0-3) took the loss in the California League game.

In the losing effort, Inland Empire got contributions throughout its order, as five players recorded at least two hits. Orlando Martinez homered and singled twice, driving home two runs.