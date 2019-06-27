Gatewood’s single leads Tri-City to 5-2 win over Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Nick Gatewood hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils to a 5-2 win over the Spokane Indians on Wednesday.

The single by Gatewood scored Jason Pineda to give the Dust Devils a 2-0 lead.

Spokane answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to tie it up, including a double by Ryan Anderson that scored Kellen Strahm.

The Dust Devils took the lead for good in the fifth when Matthew Acosta hit an RBI single, scoring Jordy Barley.

Starter Nick Thwaits (1-1) got the win while Luis Rosario (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Northwest League game.